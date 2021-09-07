COVID-19: Sweden will lift nearly all of its restrictions at the end of September

Stockholm, Sweden | The Swedish government announced on Tuesday that it will lift almost all restrictions imposed to combat Covid-19 on September 29 due to the progress of the vaccination program and the good epidemiological situation.

After this date, only general recommendations will remain to increase hygiene and social distancing in public places, even if the government plans to introduce a vaccination passport for major events, the executive announced.

“Our goal has always been to be able to lift restrictions as quickly as possible,” Health Minister Lena Hallengren told a news conference.

The Scandinavian country has stood out during the crisis by not restricting itself but calling for working remotely as much as possible, placing ceilings on gatherings or even placing restrictions on tables and opening hours for restaurants or bars, including some that are still in effect.

These measures were to be gradually lifted in May as part of a five-stage plan, the fourth of which would be at the end of September.

