Covid symptoms? Isolation is recommended despite the negative test

With the number of hospital admissions continuing to rise daily, Public Health reminded during a press briefing Friday that people showing symptoms of COVID should remain in isolation, even if their rapid test result is negative.

• Read also: An increase in hospitalization for another two weeks

• Read also: Hospital cases continue to rise

• Read also: New variant integrating BA.1 and BA.2

“We must continue to isolate ourselves as long as we have COVID symptoms” due to potential false negatives, explained microbiologist and clinical expert supporting the scientific management of the epidemic at the Ministry of Health, Jan Longstein.

“When you have a negative test, you have to repeat it 24 to 36 hours later. The sensitivity of the test is not due to the kit itself, but to the behavior of the virus in our airways. The virus peaks on day 3-4. The more virus there is in our saliva and nasal passages, the more The test performs better. So if people take the test too soon, and don’t repeat it, it can be a cause of false negatives,” explains Jane Longtin.

As long as a person has symptoms of COVID, they should continue to self-isolate until they get two negative tests over time.

Additionally, pharmacist Diane Lamarie reminded Mario Dumont during her portion of the COVID-19 isolation rules.

“Isolation should be 10 days. Isolation is five days at home, but the other five days impose so many restrictions that most people cannot respect the conditions for returning to work,” she explains.

For the next five days, you must wear a mask at all times, respect a two-metre distance at all times, and not come into contact with vulnerable people.

You can’t go back to work at the grocery store, and you can’t go back to work in an environment where you meet people. You need to monitor your symptoms. In addition, we are now adding that if this is not a necessary work, if we are able to work remotely. We’re staying home,” Diane Lamarie insists.