CRIF and HBO Max | Special for the 20th Anniversary of Harry Potter Part 1

Streaming platform HBO Max will broadcast on 1He is Next January, a special program, Harry Potter returns to Hogwarts (Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts), which will bring together the three artists: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, among others. This program wants to select 20NS Anniversary of the famous franchise with the release of the first part of Harry Potter in cinemas, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, in November 2001.

Luke Boulanger

Journalism

The eight film representatives will also attend the next meeting. This is the case of Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), among others.

In Canada, the English version will also be uploaded to Crave at the same time as HBO Max on New Year’s Day. A copy with a French translation will arrive later in January 2022.

“It’s been an amazing journey since the beginning of the movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Tom Achim, Warner Bros. CEO, said in the announcement on Tuesday. “This retrospective is a tribute to all whose lives have been affected by this cultural phenomenon – from the talented cast and crew who put their hearts and souls into this extraordinary film franchise to the ardent fans who continue to keep the spirit of the Wizarding World alive, 20 years later.”

See the teaser in the video.