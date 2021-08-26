D-BOX strengthens its global presence among cinema exhibitors with 10 new locations

MONTREAL, August 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – D-BOX Technologies inc. (« D-BOX ») (TSX : DBO), chef de file mondial des expériences de divertissement haptiques et immersives, est heureuse d’annoncer la signature d’une entente avec un des plus important exploitant de salles de cinéma monomarque dans l’ Southern Hemisphere. Ten new locations equipped with D-BOX tactile chairs will be added to existing D-BOX locations before December 31, 2023. With a growing base of loyal enthusiasts in more than 40 countries, D-BOX with these new locations now has 768 screens equipped with exclusive touch technology, Including eight newly announced Cinemark screens.

With these luxurious tactile chairs, D-BOX continues to add a full immersive dimension to the cinematic experience for viewers, thanks to the perfect synchronization of on-screen motion with the patented Individual Motion Control system built into the seats. The result is an improved experience that has dramatically changed the way people watch movies.

“We are proud to collaborate once again with this partner. Sebastian Millhout, President and CEO of D-BOX, stresses that this latest agreement confirms that moviegoers want to feel part of the action on the big screen. This partnership is important to us, and we thank them for Their confidence in innovative and immersive touch technology. With the gradual spread of vaccines, people have already returned to their semi-normal lives and started going to movie theaters as before. The cutting-edge immersive experience offered by D-BOX enhances entertainment and is one of the reasons moviegoers are returning to the cinema.”

About D-BOX

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive, and tactile entertainment experiences by providing whole-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through the effects of motion, vibration and texture. Basically, haptic touch allows a person to experience sensations that can be perceived if the body interacts directly with physical objects. This expertise explains why D-BOX collaborates with the world’s best companies to tell compelling stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, entertainment or professional simulators, D-BOX’s mission is to bring the world to life and excite it like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Los Angeles, the United States, and Beijing, China. D-Box.com

For more information, please contact: