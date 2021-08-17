D BOX Technologies: BOX announces the ban on operations limited to irrigation according to general instructions 12-203

to share



D-BOX announces that following its July 28, 2021 press release (“Breach Declaration”) regarding the gradual resumption of its activities following a ransomware cyber attack and the anticipated delay in the submission of its interim, condensed, unaudited consolidated financial statements, MD&A for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, In addition to the Certificates of the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer due on August 14, 2021 (collectively the “Required Documents”), the Company’s lead regulator, and financier Autorité des marchés (“AMF”), an order to stop trade limited to Executive Directors (“IOLD”) in August 12, 2021, pursuant to General Instructions 12-203 regarding the prohibition of transactions restricted to executives (“GI 12-203”). Under IOLD, the CEO, CFO and all directors of the company may not trade in the company’s securities until the company submits the required documents and the AMF cancels IOLD. IOLD does not affect the ability of shareholders to trade their securities. The company plans to submit the required documents as soon as they become available, but in any case no later than September 16, 2021.

The Board of Directors and the management of the company confirm that they are working hard to provide the required documents and confirm that since the company’s press releases of July 14, 2021 and July 28, 2021:

there has been no material change from the information in the disclosure of the breach that could reasonably be expected to be material to the investor;

there has been no breach by the Company of its representations regarding compliance with the Alternative Information Guidelines under GI 12-203;

there has not been, and is not expected to be, a specific breach following the breach referred to in the notice of breach; And

There is no material information about the company’s affairs that has not been announced.

Until the required documents are submitted and the IOLD has been raised, the Company intends to continue to meet the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines under GI 12-203 by issuing situation reports in the form of additional press releases every two weeks.

