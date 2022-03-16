Danica Saint Laurent’s FIFA movie Duration 17 minutes

A red beaded dress made in honor of lost and murdered Aboriginal women and girls. Danica Saint Laurent’s grandmother was one of the children of Aboriginal boarding schools, and the story of these institutions influenced the director a lot. As she talked about it in her movie: “We don’t speak the same language.” Photo: Rebecca Lazarenko

A short film by Danica Saint Laurent entitled We don’t speak the same language (We don’t speak the same language) will be presented at the 40th International Art Film Festival (FIFA). The director explains the role that the discovery of residential schools for Aboriginal children played in her decision to make this film.

She tells how she came up with the idea to tell this story as well as that of her mother, who survived the 1960s scoop where Aboriginal children were taken from their families.

In addition to directing films, Danika St-Laurent has also devoted herself to the art of decoration.

She looks at her beginnings in this art and tells how people say they are afraid to do cultural appropriation when they want to buy her work.