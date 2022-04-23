“Deadly Memory”: Monica Bellucci breaks the mold by which he is often chosen

In this new action movie directed by Martin Campbell, Monica Bellucci co-stars with Liam Neeson and Jay Pearce. She embodies a character to say the least bit of trouble. An item that particularly interests the actress Matrix RevolutionsAnd Phil Marie And 007 ghost. maintenance.

Alex Lewis (Liam Neeson) is a killer who works for a smuggler. But he suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, which makes him question his every move. Vincent Cera (Jay Pearce), is an FBI agent on Alex’s trail, who will also meet Davana Silman (Monica Bellucci), a real estate mogul whose designs seem too dark. This constitutes the first role in a Franco-Italian filmography, and is revealed in an unforgettable film Irreversible by Jaspar Noe.

“I wanted to work with Martin Campbell. He is a manager who knows how to create emotions,” Monica Bellucci said during a phone interview with QMI. “I have a lot of respect for Liam Neeson, a great actor and a great humanitarian.”

“Dvana’s role was a challenge, because it opened the door to something different for me, to play a duality, a multifaceted woman. On the one hand, she’s a monster and on the other, she’s just human. And it’s never occurred to me, in my career, to play the role of the antagonist. This woman is described That she’s a sociopath. I wanted to play this role to break the mold by which I’ve been chosen so much. l fatal memoryI’ve gained some weight. Light and makeup helped create a different character. Getting older definitely helped open up new possibilities for me.”

age edit?

“James Bond Woman” in the year of her fiftieth birthday, lover, twice, from the opening and closing ceremonies of the Cannes Film Festival, Monica Bellucci finally steps up on stage in France in 2019, Letters and diaries by Maria Callas Which is about to be presented in London after a delay due to the pandemic.

“Having grown older gives me access to the psyche of Maria Callas that would have been difficult to understand if I had been younger. Suddenly, the fact that I have matured as a woman allows me to mature as an actress,” said the woman, who celebrated her 57th birthday last September. “.

In an age when many actresses find it difficult to land roles, hide or turn to plastic surgery, Monica Bellucci continues to pursue her career, alternating between American and European feature films, films and independent productions, and diversifying her professional experiences.

“Age gives freedom,” she said. at fatal memoryDavana is a “control freak” who wants to control the passage of time and that’s not possible. The obsession that we humans have, this fear of dying, of getting old… these are things we can’t control.

“Access to other things means that we break out of known patterns, people look at us differently. We see ourselves differently. It’s no longer plastic, something else comes out and that’s liberating.”

In addition to acting, she is part of the cast mafia mafiaFilming began in Italy in a few weeks.

“It’s a hilarious Catherine Hardwicke comedy with Toni Collette. It would be a completely new recording. I haven’t been in many comedies – yes, of course there are. ten percent -, but you have to find well-written comedies, which is not always easy.

fatal memory Appears on our screens on April 29th.