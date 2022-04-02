Suzanne Kleiman is the heroine of a daily series in Canada

CNIL – Personal Data Protection

The information we collect comes from:

either the voluntary registration of an email address by you allowing you to receive our newsletter,

Either you subscribe to the magazine

or the full entry of your contact details by you during an event driven process.

This information allows us to get to know you better. They may also be used to inform you about the existence of our products and services. You have the right to access, amend, rectify and delete data relating to you (Article 34 of Law “Informatique et Libertés” No. 78-17 of January 6, 1978). To exercise this right, contact [email protected]

biscuit

Le film francais informs you that a cookie is placed on your computer when you browse their site. A cookie does not allow us to identify you.

In general, it records information about the navigation on your computer on our website (the pages you consulted, the date and time of the consultation, etc.) that we can read during your subsequent visits.

Its sole purpose is to calculate the number of visitors and possibly limit the number of delivery of the same ad banner to the same user.

The shelf life of this information in your computer is one year.

We inform you that you can oppose the registration of “cookies” by disabling this option in your browser settings.