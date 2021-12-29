Ferrari signs deal with Villas for exclusive digital content

Scuderia Ferrari has just won another partner with the Swiss company Velas Network, known for creating and integrating digital products and services in the blockchain and NFT sector.

The two companies have entered into a multi-year agreement that will provide Ferrari with exclusive digital content. In addition, Vilas will be the main sponsor of Ferrari Sports Series, as well as the Scuderia Esports team, which is competing in the official FIA Formula 1 digital championship.

« We are pleased to start this collaboration with Velas Network AG, a company that makes innovation and performance the hallmark of technologically advanced products and services: these are all values ​​that unite us and have led us to choose Velas as one of our premium partners«, Scuderia Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said:

Farhad Shagolyamov, Co-Founder and CEO of Velas Network AG added: After building a next-generation blockchain emphasizing sustainability and performance, it was only natural to partner with another icon of excellence, Ferrari. Vilas has introduced a diverse and innovative range of groundbreaking blockchain technologies and related products, which will now be showcased at the top of motorsports. »

Velas is an open source blockchain network that strives to offer a combination of the best features of centralized and decentralized tools. In October, the company committed $100 million to startups that build on the Velas blockchain, a significant increase from its original $5 million pledge.

Velas (VLX), the original token of the Velas blockchain, has seen a huge rise recently. When trading at $0.346, the coin is up about 4% in the past 24 hours According to data from CoinGecko. VLX has increased over 70% in the past 7 days.

Velas is the latest company to launch esports sponsorship. Cryptocurrency companies like FTX, Crypto.com, and Queen Piece They all have multi-million dollar sponsorship deals with esports teams and leagues to solidify their position as global brands in 2021.