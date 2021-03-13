Defective airbags and tires: Ford recall 275,000 cars in Canada

Ford is conducting two safety recalls affecting more than 2.6 million cars in North America, including nearly 275,000 in Canada, mainly due to airbag problems.

One recall relates to Takata airbags for use by Ford Fusion 2006-12 drivers, Ford Edge 2007-10, Ford Ranger 2007-11, Mercury Milan 2006-11, Lincoln Zephyr / MKZ 2006-12 and Lincoln MKX 2007-10.

The bags contain a propellant that absorbs calcium sulfate and can decompose after prolonged exposure to moisture and high temperatures, which may cause them to rupture upon diffusion.

Although the defect could result in injury or even death, Ford says it has not been informed of any rupture yet.

The automaker opposed the benefits of the recall, but the US Highway Safety Agency urged it to go ahead.

The second retrieval concerns 19 Continental brand tires, which can suddenly lose air or tread after a sidewall fracture.

The recall includes 15,769 vehicles in the United States, 3082 in Canada, and 138 in Mexico, including some Ford F-250, F-350, 2018 F-150, and 2019 Ford Escape cars.