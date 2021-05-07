Magicians clinch a win in overtime over the Raptors

The Wizards’ Russell Westbrook scored his hat-trick this season, with 13 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists.

With this loss, the Raptors saw their hopes of making the playoffs rise, which are now four wins behind the 10th-place Washington Wizards, which is synonymous with the last place to reach the Spring Championship.

The Raptors have only five games left in the regular season. Everything indicates that the 2019 champions will thus be excluded from the qualifiers for the first time since 2013.

Amazing performance

Pascal Siakam accumulated 44 points in the match, equaling a high personal career, but it was too little to lead his team to victory.

Back after a six-match absence with a bruise in his left leg, Gary Trent Jr. of the Raptors also shone with 25 points.

Meanwhile, Fred Vanfleet amassed 22 points, including a three-point shot with 1.3 seconds on the clock, in the fourth quarter. So the result is 115-115.

On the wizarding side, Raul backed Neto Bell by scoring 25 points, the highest level in his career.

Reserve Robin Lopez did a lot of damage as well, scoring 24 points in the win.

Kyle Lowry has spent an evening with the Raptors, who have won only once in their last six matches.

Toronto will play again on Saturday night against Memphis in Tampa.