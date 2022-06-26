Mikhail Sergechev, only 24 years old, has the experience of a veteran defender

Everyone among the fans of the Montreal Canadiens remembers Mikhail Sergechev’s exchange with Jonathan Drouin.

This deal has already been widely analyzed and criticized on many occasions, so there is no need to review it again.

Sergachev has been playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning for five seasons now.

The 24-year-old Russian defender has fought playoffs in each of his five seasons with the Lightning.

There are very few defensive players in the history of the National Hockey League who gained so much experience in the best hockey league in the world at such a young age.

Sergechev: 24 years https://t.co/02XED1KpEq – Montreal Magazine (JdeMontreal) 25 June 2022

To bear in mind the fact of how “old” Sergechev is, the Russian defender has played only six games in the qualifiers short of 37-year-old Shea Webber.

In 16 National Hockey League seasons, Webber played in 97 playoffs.

Well, Sergeachev 91 has only played in five seasons.

Too crazy isn’t it?

John Cooper himself said that the experience that Sergechev had accumulated at such a young age was remarkable.

“We have big cats in our Blue Line. Sergechev is 23 years old [il a eu 24 ans le 25 juin] He has already won the Stanley Cup twice. For a young man, he already has a lot of playoff experience. It is clearly ahead of its time. He also finds himself in a good environment with defenders like Hedman and McDonagh on the left side. On the other side we also have good defenders with Cernak, Bogosian and Rota. I love our defensive guys, but avalanche can also say the same. Perhaps this is the reason why the two teams met in the final match. – John Cooper

This experience allowed Lightning’s 98th to develop even faster.

Even if he hasn’t taken off much in recent seasons, while he’s been going through rough times, he remains a very important Lightning defender.

In my two Stanley Cup Lightning wins, Sergachev has done well, but in the current playoff round in Tampa, Sergachev is doing better.

In 22 matches, he scored two goals and made eight assists for a total of 10 points.

In short, at just 24 years old, the Russian defender could already add his third Stanley Cup to his resume.

We remind you that Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final will take place tonight in Tampa when Avalanche, who is advancing 3 to 2 in the series, has a second chance to put an end to the controversy.

