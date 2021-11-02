Dennis Coudrey swears there’s “nowhere to hide” about his income and clients | Municipal elections in Quebec 2021

The candidate for mayor of Montreal has been pressured by the media for refusing, as Radio Canada revealed, to reveal his latest tax return.

I have secret agreements He defended himself.

Since his electoral defeat in 2017, Denis Coderre has worked privately for the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and as a consultant for Stingray. He was also a lobbyist for an entertainment studio, sitting on the Eurostar board of directors on behalf of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, as well as founding a consulting firm.

I have other arrest warrants, and these warrants, I will release them in time , affirmed again, evoked Competitive issue And Institutional question .

Have you earned more than the mayor? Yes, I assure you that. I am not coming for the money. I came because I love Montreal. Quote from:Dennis Coudrey, candidate for mayor of Montreal

He emphasized that the latter made a lot of money . at least twice , each year, the $198,500 income given to the mayor of Montreal.

A blatant lack of transparency Blunt accuses “What does Denis Coderre have to hide? That is the question Montreal residents ask themselves,” Valerie Plante said Monday. It really is a blatant lack of transparency. Why wouldn’t he want to open his books as tradition dictates and as mayoral candidates have done in the past? “ The outgoing mayor revealed her income last week on Radio Canada. She announced just under $200,000 in 2020. She also earned nearly $29,000 in rental income, given that she owns a building in the capital. In 2017, Denis Coderre and Valérie Plante agreed to release their tax returns to the public. See also The beating heart of Attila Marcel

“I am an honest man”

while I swear it There is no place to hide Denis Coudrey Promises Deposit it all In the event of electoral victory, 7 November. As the law says explained. You will have the full list [d’]With whom did you work?

The Law on Respect for Elections and Referendums in Municipalities does not require the disclosure of the list of jobs, clients, or income earned by the candidate before the vote.

However, within 60 days of the result being announced, Any member of the municipal council File must be submitted Written statement indicating financial interests , Can we read in this law.

We are talking, in particular, about Jobs and [des] The membership of the board of directors held by the member of the board of directors, in addition to the existence of loans contracted with by persons or organizations other than financial institutions, or loans granted to persons other than financial institutions. and immediate family members whose balance in terms of principal and interest exceeds $2,000 .

In the event of a potential and future conflict of interest, Denis Coderre promised nonetheless To pull during voting. I’ve been in politics for 40 years. I am an honest man , announced.

The former federal representative was also publicly surprised by his refusal sorted a week ago The end of the election campaign. There are people who don’t want to talk about their own record , he declared, referring to the Montreal Project.

An application for Dennis Couder’s tax return was submitted by Radio Canada in early September. After opening up about this idea for a while, the candidate team didn’t send us a final negative answer until last Thursday, after a long silence.