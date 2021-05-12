Directors and Netflix, Berlinale Stars

In fact, the directors will be represented on an unprecedented level in the competition: 7 of the 17 films in the competition, or 41% of the works, were produced by women. With 14% and 5% respectively in 2018, the other two major festivals in Europe, Cannes and Venice, were in disrepair.

Moreover, Danish Lone Scherfig will open the competition with the world premiere of her movie. Good strangersDrama set in New York.

The 69th Berlinale will feature 23 films in official selection, including the eleventh film by Denis Cotet. The Lost City Guide. Seventeen films are competing for the Golden Bear Prize, awarded by a jury headed by French actress Juliette Binoche.

The festival will also welcome young director from Sorel, Genevieve Douloud de Celse. His long movie Colony It competes in the Kplus generation division.

Ensure the diversification of the sector

Last year’s discussions have opened our eyes, and when our eyes are open, various decisions are made. Quote from:

Festival director Dieter Koslick talks about the #MoiAussi and Time’s Up movements



For the head of the women’s and Hollywood lobbying group, Melissa Silverstein, this large number of female directors is the best because no woman is among the nominees for the Academy Awards for Best Picture or Best Director.

In this context, festivals are, in her view, necessary to ensure the diversity of the sector: The festival makes it possible to notice that we are talking [de votre film] In newspapers around the world. People will see your movie and other buyers and coders will see it , Emphasizes.

A non-binding commitment to equality, already signed by the initials of the Cannes, Venice and other major festivals, will be signed during the Berlinale.

Will be presented French Agnes Varda, 90 years old Farda of the genera, New biographical documentary out of competition. Indian stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt walk the red carpet at the movie premiere Jolly Boy Written by Zoya Akhtar, one of the few big-budget Bollywood directors.

View a larger image (A new window) Agnès Varda gets a palm of honor in Cannes Photo: AP / Lionel Serono

Include Netflix and protect productions

I was crowned in Venice 2018 for RomeNetflix will be competing for the first time in Berlin with, but still a shunned outcast from Cannes Elisa and Marcella, By Spanish Isabelle Kwikset. The Berlin Festival sees possibilities for collaborations with the online broadcasting platform.

Rome: Netflix and the future of cinema Photo: The Canadian Press / Netflix / Carlos Somonte

It is important that the major festivals continue to fight for cinema Mr. Koslick argues.