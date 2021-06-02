Disassembly: 3 things to remember from the press conference [1er juin]

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline, Legault’s government had good news to announce to Quebecers, during Tuesday’s press conference.

From Monday, June 7, there will be no more red zones in Quebec. Certain areas that were in the red, orange, or yellow area will also move to a new area.

Montreal and Laval will move to the orange zone – This would also be the case for some Red Cross messages, which were still in the red zone, in Chaudiere Appalachian, Estre and Bas Saint Laurent.

– This color change, in particular, means that pupils in secondary 3, 4 and 5 will be able to return to classes full time.

Dining rooms as well as gyms will be reopened.

This measure is effective from Monday 7 June.

– This color change means bars will be able to reopen and team sports will be able to appear outdoors.

In-home visits* can be carried out for residents of two different addresses.

This measure is effective from Monday 7 June.

Some areas will move to the green zone– This is the case for Apetibe-Tmiscaming, Cote-Nord and Nord-de-Quebec.

– This color change means that team sports can take place indoors.

– Gatherings in homes * Residents will be allowed three different addresses.

This measure is effective from Monday 7 June.

* Gatherings in homes must be at a distance of two meters with the mask provided that the residents do not receive two doses of the vaccine.