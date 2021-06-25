Discover a Neanderthal uncle in Israel

Israeli archaeologists have discovered a new branch in the human family tree. The Neanderthal man, a representative of the genus Homo, inhabited the central coast of the country from 140,000 to 120,000 years ago, has similarities with Neanderthals, but used the same tools assane manContemporary man.

Explains one of the co-authors of the study published Thursday in the journal Science, Marion Prevost, of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

This opens the door to the possibility that Neanderthals, who lived in Europe up to 40,000 years ago, may have learned other stone-cutting techniques from Neanderthals rather than Homo sapiens. “It is possible that Nesher Ramla migrated to Europe and gave birth to Neanderthals,” says M.I Prevost.

Photo provided by Yossi Zeidner The lower jaw and the skull of a man – Nesher Ramla

Homo Nesher Ramla, whose only lower jaw and upper part of the skull were found, ate oxen, antelopes, wild horses, and turtles, and chopped them up with his tools. The type of tool so unique to the Sapiens, which was also discovered at the Israeli site, is called the “Levallois Attractor” stonecut.

Another tool found at the site has caught the attention of paleontologists. “It is a tool that cannot be found anywhere else in the Levant, with two slits along the handle, to serve as both a knife and a scraper at the same time,” says El-Sayed.I Prevost. We find this type of tool in other parts of the world. Perhaps this is an independent technological development. This type of tool is older than the one used before sane man.

Photo provided by Yossi Zeidner A stone tool used by a man Nisher Ramla

The site was discovered in 2010 while excavating a quarry, and salvage excavations were carried out until 2012. Paleontologists have been doing their analyzes ever since. “We have 80,000 stone tools to look at, so we’re not done,” says El-Master.I Prevost.

Photo provided by Yossi Zeidner Publisher Ramla website

There are some similarities between the Nesher Ramleh man and the ancient hominins found in Israel at Qassem Cave, which was discovered in 2000, and which has never been formally identified. It could also show similarities with individuals from other sites that have been discovered in the Arabian Peninsula, according toI Prevost.

A close relative of Neanderthals, Denisovans, discovered in a cave in southern Russia, is believed to have been the source of mixed marriages. Was the union between Sapiens and Homo Nesher Ramla possible? Nothing is impossible, but it is improbable. says mI Prevost.