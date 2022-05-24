Discover Extraterrestrial Worlds – 24 Hours of Science

under 24 hours of knowledge Science for All, the Institute for Research on Exoplanets (iREx) and The Astrophysical Research Center of Quebec (CRAQ) We invite you to discover extraterrestrial worlds with our astrophysicists!
This activity will consist of an online presentation about iREx YouTube channel For about 30 minutes, your students will learn more about the various planets in the solar system and beyond. They will be able to actually visit these worlds and discover the environment there and whether life can develop there. They can then compare these worlds to our planet Earth.
After the presentations, our astrophysicists will be happy to answer your students’ questions submitted via YouTube chat.
This 45-minute activity is aimed at students in the third cycle of elementary school (5th and 6th grades), but we will welcome students of all age groups. It will be held online on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM (Eastern Time).
Teachers can optionally register their classes using the following form to receive a reminder and link to the activity via email.
Registration is not necessaryOn the other hand, everyone will be able to join the live activity on our YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/exoplanets. The show will also be available there to watch later.
While you’re waiting for your visit, here are activities for budding astronomers: Draw or describe your planet! (PDF for print) and postcard of exoplanets for coloring (PDF for print).
