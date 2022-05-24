Discover Extraterrestrial Worlds – 24 Hours of Science

under 24 hours of knowledge Science for All, the Institute for Research on Exoplanets (iREx) and The Astrophysical Research Center of Quebec (CRAQ) We invite you to discover extraterrestrial worlds with our astrophysicists!

This activity will consist of an online presentation about iREx YouTube channel For about 30 minutes, your students will learn more about the various planets in the solar system and beyond. They will be able to actually visit these worlds and discover the environment there and whether life can develop there. They can then compare these worlds to our planet Earth.