Joël Le Bigot, Denis Lévesque and Paul Houde: We rarely get these three names together, however, this week we had to, because, a few days later, the three men announced that they had left the mic.

The first is forever: he arrives, as they say, at retirement age. The second, to start a new cycle in his career, and the third, because apparently his superiors didn’t think it necessary to extend his contract, which we would politely consider a bad idea.

microphones

These three men embodied, in our audiovisual scene, true freedom of tone, and a personal culture, far removed from the present day, where curated animators often dominate.

On Radio Canada, Le Bigot was a monument and an opponent. A monument so important, almost untouchable, that he allowed himself to make comments condemning that era and to which common sense would secretly approve. As he spoke, his chaste ears bled and the audience rejoiced.

At LCN, Denis Lévesque knew how to highlight the extraordinary nature of often ordinary life. But he also knew how to give great interviews in an absolutely incomparable style.

At 98.5, Paul Hood knew how to combine humor with the most likely encyclopedic spirit. These three men weren’t just animators: they were characters. I could have added some names, such as Pierre Bruno and Michel Lacombe, who also deserve praise.

freedom

We will be told: The world must renew itself. I will answer: the new is not always better than the old. Great experience precisely makes it possible to break free from the often unseen, but highly prejudiced prejudices of our time. Above all, I would say that the freedom of the soul will be seriously weakened after they are gone.

I see them leave, and only one phrase comes to mind: praise of the old guard. Yeah. Praise the old guard.