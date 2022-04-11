Regardless of the color of the medal

Charles Hamlin wrapped up his career on Sunday with a 38 . winAnd The World Championship medal to the applause of the crowd at the Maurice Richards Arena.

Initially with four laps in the 5000m relay, the last event in the world, the Canadians finally won the bronze. The Koreans and the Dutch got gold and silver, respectively.

Hamlin, like his teammates, would have preferred to repeat their Olympic achievements when they were on top of the podium, but the local St. Julie skater stresses that the color of the medal does not bother him.

“The color of the medal didn’t matter,” Hamlin said. The most important thing was to live these last moments of my career with the boys in front of my family and Quebec fans. The feelings are amazing and the memories will stay forever. »

“The gold we wanted, we won it a few weeks ago in Beijing during the Olympics, to follow the six-time Olympic medalist. We were prepared and the match plan was accurate, but I was surprised when the Dutch skater overtook me and tried to keep my place. I lost speed and the Koreans passed too. We tried Back, but time ran out. »

These last moments of his career will remain engraved in Hamlin’s memory.

“I cannot thank life enough because I had the opportunity to live these moments in Montreal,” he said. It was magical. »

lap of honor

After a lap of honor with his daughter Violet in his arms and podium celebrations, Hamlin received a video tribute where family, friends, and leaders of the Canadian and Quebec Speed ​​Skating Federation paid tribute to his contribution to the sport and thanked him. .

After the celebrations, the 37-year-old put on his skates again and enjoyed another run with his daughter before leaving the ice. “I cried a lot on the ice listening to the crowd and people’s testimonies,” he said. I wanted to skate with Violet and I’ve been waiting for these moments for a long time. I don’t know how much she was aware of that, but she will be able to see a lot of pictures when she gets older and will have flashes of those moments. She could hear supporters show their love for her father. »

Surprise

Although he knew his retirement would be celebrated, Hamlin was surprised when Korean and Dutch skaters insisted on being on the ice during the festivities.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” he said. I was moved to see that they insisted on being there. I knew I had an impact on Canadian skaters, but I didn’t realize I had an impact elsewhere in the world. »

Canadian skaters throw champagne on the ice. The festivities continued into the evening.

“I don’t know if I’m going to sleep,” Hamlin said with his best smile. It only happens once in a career and I want to take advantage of it with the guys. »

in vacation

This week, Hamlin will be flying to Punta Kona with his fiancée and daughter, a flight they have had to put off due to the postponement of the World Championships.

Hamlin concludes his career with six Olympic medals, including four golds, 38 world championships including the cumulative standings title he won in Montreal in 2018, and 142 World Cup podiums.

Tears for a legend

Having moved, Charles Hamlin’s teammates witnessed the final blows of their hero

Photo by Martin Alari After getting off the podium, Charles Hamlin was carried in victory by his teammates.

Charles Hamlin’s colleagues thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to turn a significant page on the history of short track speed skating in Canada.

“The tears in everyone’s eyes were small, and Charles can be very proud of everything he has accomplished,” said Pascal Dion, who finished second overall in the world.

“Charles is a legend and role model for many young people. His mark on our sport will remain for a long time.”

Dion says it was inspired by the St. Jolie locomotive. “Charles is a hard worker and a coach bull and I learned a lot from him,” the 27-year-old said. I don’t think I will stay here in ten years. »

Photo by Martin Alari The Ste-Julie locomotive is fully operational in a 5,000-meter relay.

Even if he didn’t experience a world championship that lived up to his expectations, Stephen Dubois really enjoyed living these last moments in the company of today’s star. “We had a special moment and had a lot of fun. We don’t lose Charles. He will remain our friend.”

Jordan-Pierre Gill added: “Four years ago, we were so far away and we had a wonderful year, a magical year. I will continue to honor him and I am really looking forward to the next step.”

Inspiration

Being on the ice, the Canadian team skaters were also able to experience these special moments. “It’s an honor to be here,” Alison Charles said. He has brought so much to our sport. He was an example and we should all draw inspiration from him. »

She moved aggressively, Wednesday, at the press conference to launch World Activities when she made her comments on the approaching retirement.

Hamlin, Kim Putin once again praised his teammate.

“Charles was a role model and proved that we can grow in our sport. Short track skating is developing very fast and Charles has always been able to adapt. It is amazing what he has achieved.”

Photo by Martin Alari The crowds assembled at the Morris Richard Arena did not miss the opportunity to cheer on the man who has become a legend in his sport.

“strong team”

Even if he does leave, Hamlin is convinced that the Canadian team will have great success in the future.

“The men’s and women’s team is strong,” he said. I know what they are capable of. We have a vice world champion in general and I’m convinced that others who had a lesser quality world will return to normal. I will continue to cheer them up and look forward to seeing them win medals. »

No training in sight

Could Hamlin remain linked to the Canadian national team in a different role?

The person who will be celebrating his 38th birthday said: “I do my coaching lessons online in my spare time, but I have no short-term ambition in coaching.And April 14th birthday. I have many things to take care of. There are good people in their positions and I have no intention of taking the job from anyone. If I get a chance later, I’ll listen. »