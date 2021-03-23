Project CARS GO got off to a quick start on mobile

The ultimate Project CARS car racing game experience is now exploding on mobile with CARS GO Project. It is available today as a free download on iPhone viaApple App Store And on Android devices across Google Play Store.

Developed in collaboration with Slightly Mad Studios racing game professionals and distributed by GAMEVIL, Project CARS GO is an accessible mobile racing game with an innovative one-button control system. Its display with AAA graphics is neat and the game also benefits from a photorealistic sound design designed to fully immerse players in the heart of the wild action of professional car racing.

“From the very beginning, we built Project CARS GO as an entirely new mobile racing experience.” The game is accessible and fun to play: “The game is accessible and fun to play: it allows all players to experience the excitement of unparalleled competition, regardless of their playing level,” said Q. Lee, President of GAMEVIL COM2US USA .

“We are particularly excited to launch this game in partnership with Slightly Mad Studios’ racing game experts. We look forward to supporting the game’s follow-up with fun events, new cars, extensive customization options and new ways to approach the competition for years to come.”

Project CARS GO offers 51 real life licensed cars, from historic race cars to Concept cars Futurists gather in your garage and purr in the available 12 circuits. World Tour mode transports you across the globe in intense battles allowing you to upgrade your favorite vehicles to compete in the most iconic races of the Brands Hatch, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, WeatherTech Raceway, Laguna Seca, and many more iconic auto racing venues.

Players also have the opportunity to compete in the Time Trial and Daily Trials to test their nerves against other riders from around the world.

Each car can be customized and tuned with easy-to-use and convenient customization tools. From paint and badges to spare parts and performance upgrades, everyone can add their own twist to their racing car before taking it out on the track to test and impress other players.