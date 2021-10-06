Ubisoft announces Ghost Recon Frontline

Ubisoft announces a special event to mark the 20th anniversary of the Ghost Recon series Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline, a new free online PvP tactical shooter game set in the world of Ghost Recon.

Developed by Ubisoft Bucarest**, a remarkably working studio Ghost Recon Wildlands And Ghost Recon Break PointTom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline will give players unprecedented freedom to get up close and personal with the franchise’s world through a free-to-play first-person multiplayer experience that will bring together up to 100 players per game.

In Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline, players will experience Drakemoor Island, an open world consisting of distinct locations and biomes. The game will feature a wide range of tactical tools, providing players with complete freedom in their way of playing, as well as different game modes. Expedition will be Frontline’s main game mode, offering a new take on the classic Battle Royale.

Each game will bring together more than 100 players divided into teams of 3 players. These teams will have to work together to complete the strategic objectives that they will discover by exploring the map of this massive open world, without any constraints from shrinking circle. Once players have finished collecting intels, they will need to go to the drop zone and request to extract.

Once this request is submitted, all the teams on the map will know the location of the extraction and attempt to intervene. Players will then have to play strategically to successfully escape and win the game. Additional game modes will also be available at launch.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline will offer a unique and advanced class system that will allow players to upgrade and customize their mercenaries according to their strategy. Three mercenary classes will be available during the first closed test:

assault class He excels in close combat and offensive maneuvers.

He excels in close combat and offensive maneuvers. support category Provides superior protection with immunization skills.

Provides superior protection with immunization skills. Pathfinder class He can easily explore the area for his squad, detect enemies and chase them from a distance without fear of retaliation.

Other categories will be added when the game starts.

Players will be able to switch mercenaries in the heat of battle, making each game unique and strategic.

“We are eager to hear feedback from players during the first test of Ghost Recon Frontline. We will then do whatever is necessary to fine-tune the game based on their feedback during the various live phases planned prior to launch. We are committed to providing players with a more successful and entertaining gaming experience. “,” said Bogdan Bredinel, Creative Director at Ubisoft Bucharest.

To celebrate the twentieth anniversaryNS Remembering the Ghost Recon franchise as it should be, players can download the first game in the series Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon for free from Ubisoft Connect. In addition, Fallen Ghost DLC is available for free to all Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands players, and Deep State DLC is available to all Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint players on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation4, Stadia and on PC (Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store) through October 11th***.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Frontline first closed test will begin on October 14th for PC players in Europe only. Players can visit ghostreconfrontline.com to register and get more information and details regarding game testing.

* The first test of the game, available on October 14, will only be available on PC in Europe. The list of countries concerned can be found at ghostreconfrontline.com. Additional tests will be available at a later time.

** Ubisoft Bucharest in collaboration with Ubisoft Belgrade, Ubisoft Craiova, Ubisoft Kiev and Ubisoft Odesa.

*** To access Fallen Ghost downloadable content, players must own Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands. To access the Deep State downloadable content, players must own Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Access to these two DLC sites will be free from October 5, 7:00 PM French time until October 11, 7:00 PM French time.