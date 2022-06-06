FlexxPay, a Dubai and Riyadh-based FinTech Solution Provider, Deploys AppSealing Shielding Solution to Protect Mobile Apps and Its Customers

Advertising

FlexxPay, a financial technology startup based in Dubai and Riyadh, focuses on providing a variety of FinTech solutions to businesses to enable digital transformation in the workplace and improve sales, productivity and employee retention. For the company, security was of course extremely important since the app was used by millions of users. This is where AppSealing’s superior app protection features gave it a distinct advantage over other vendors FlexxPay was reviewing.

“As a fintech company that focuses on superior user experience and has a large number of users, we value user security. We were looking for a reliable, robust and effective mobile application security solution that would help protect our users from any potential security threats, while giving us the flexibility and speed to adjust Our security strategy.AppSealing has provided the right features to realize this vision through its easy implementation process, proactive management and superior support system.With our AppSealing application security features, we are confident that FlexxPay user data will be safe and secure in all the times.

“We are excited to help contribute to FlexxPay’s mobile application security strategy as it seeks to spread its wings into the digital space. With this major development, we are excited to help emerging and growing companies experience the power of a robust mobile application. The startup ecosystem, thriving with opportunities Unique to addressing rapidly changing dynamics with innovative, cost-effective and credible solutions, is what will truly be a game-changer in application security,” he said. James ahCEO and Founder of AppSealing.

About AppSealing:

AppSealing is a powerful 360-degree app security solution that protects Android, iOS, and hybrid mobile apps in minutes without encryption.

For more information visit AppSealing or email rupesh@inka.co.kr

About FlexxPay:

FlexxPay is a FinTech solutions provider with offices in the GCC and Europe Providing employee benefits solutions to companies and government agencies.

For more information visit Flexxpay or email contact@flexxpay.com

