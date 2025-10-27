DSNDP and Canadian Blood Services Unite for Fourth Plasma Donation Drive to Support Ontario’s Health System

Vaughan, Ont. — October 27, 2025 — The Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP), an international non-profit organization known for its humanitarian outreach, has once again joined forces with Canadian Blood Services to strengthen Ontario’s plasma supply through a large-scale community donation drive.

The event, held on October 24 and 26 at the Plasma Donor Centre in Vaughan, marked DSNDP’s fourth consecutive year contributing to Canada’s plasma donation efforts. Guided by founders Dr. Shri Appasaheb Dharmadhikari and Dr. Shri Sachindada Dharmadhikari, the two-day initiative mobilized dozens of local volunteers and supporters. In total, 38 donors participated, resulting in the collection of over 25,000 millilitres of plasma—a vital resource used to produce lifesaving therapies for patients across Canada.

Government and Community Leaders Recognize Impact

On October 26, Michael Guglielmin, Member of Parliament for Vaughan–Woodbridge, visited the donation centre to commend DSNDP’s contribution to addressing Canada’s ongoing plasma shortage. He presented the organization with a certificate of recognition on behalf of the House of Commons.

Guglielmin praised the group’s sustained commitment and the enthusiasm of its volunteers, highlighting the growing role of community partnerships in Canada’s health infrastructure. “The dedication of DSNDP’s volunteers and their ongoing support for our national plasma program demonstrate the best of community spirit and service,” he said.

Local representatives also joined the event to honour the organization’s work. York Regional Councillor Gino Rosati and Markham City Councillor Isa Lee presented certificates to DSNDP, emphasizing the program’s “life-saving impact” and recognizing its volunteers’ “unwavering commitment to public well-being.”

Continued Partnership with Canadian Blood Services

Mariam Nis, Business Development Manager at Canadian Blood Services, lauded DSNDP’s enduring partnership and community mobilization. She presented a certificate of appreciation to the organization and its founders, acknowledging their pivotal role in strengthening Canada’s plasma supply chain.

“We deeply value DSNDP’s four years of continuous support,” Nis said. “Their efforts have made a tangible difference in helping Canadian Blood Services meet plasma demand and ensure patients have access to the treatments they rely on.”

The collaboration between DSNDP and Canadian Blood Services reflects a broader push to encourage plasma donation in Canada, where demand continues to outpace supply. Plasma-derived therapies are essential for treating conditions such as immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders, and certain neurological diseases.

Global Reach, Local Action

Beyond its plasma drives, DSNDP has built an extensive global presence, engaging over seven million followers across 23 countries in programs promoting health, education, and environmental stewardship.

In Canada, the organization’s footprint extends far beyond blood donation. Its volunteers—799 across the country—have logged more than 1,500 hours of service through community initiatives such as neighbourhood clean-ups, tree planting, and public health awareness campaigns. Collectively, they have collected 21,720 pounds of waste and planted 950 trees, underscoring DSNDP’s commitment to civic engagement and sustainability.

A Model for Community-Led Health Initiatives

The success of this year’s plasma drive highlights the growing importance of volunteer-driven partnerships in addressing healthcare challenges. As the need for plasma donations continues to rise, organizations like DSNDP are playing a crucial role in connecting local communities to national health goals.

By combining grassroots organization with collaboration from institutions like Canadian Blood Services, DSNDP has helped demonstrate how collective action can directly support the country’s healthcare system.

The initiative also reinforces a broader message: that consistent, small-scale acts of service—when multiplied across communities—can have a measurable impact on national well-being.

For more information about DSNDP’s programs and initiatives, visit www.dsndp.com.