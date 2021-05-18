Dune can be screened in person in September at the Venice Film Festival

The Venice International Film Festival is preparing to be held face-to-face in September, according to the magazine diverse. the film Sand dunes , By Denis Villeneuve, it can be shown there for the first time.

Thus, Mostra relies on a festival held under normal conditions rather than choosing a hybrid formula that combines face-to-face and virtual shows, as did the Toronto International Film Festival and the Sundance Film Festival.

From 1 to 11 September, the Venice International Film Festival will welcome hundreds of journalists and dozens of delegations from all over the world.

Rumors are circulating that the highly-anticipated movie is Dune Directed by Denis Villeneuve to be shown during the Italian Festival. diverse However, he made it clear that these rumors had not been confirmed by Mostra or by production company Warner Bros.

The film’s release, scheduled to release in fall 2020, has been postponed to October 2021 by Warner Bros.

According to Denis Villeneuve, Dune It was the work that brought him the greatest pride and the hardest thing he had done in his life. Dune is the best movie I’ve ever made. With my team, we dedicated more than three years of our lives to making it a unique experience for living on the big screen. The film’s image and sound are precisely engineered for the theatrical experience , He had been set for review Vanity Fair a year ago.