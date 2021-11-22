Easy. Grenoble Alpes University awarded the mark “Science with and for society”

In November 2021, the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation awarded the “Science with Society and for Society” label to eight French universities, including the University of Grenoble Alpes (UGA). This designation is granted for a period of three years.
It is about “promoting institutions that stimulate action and foster synergies between actors in scientific culture in their regions,” we learned in a press release. Thus, UGA and its partners are rewarded for their investment and the work that is being done in this field.
Three projects launched
One of the notable projects that led to this designation was the transformation of CCSTI La Casemate into a Public Institution for Cultural Cooperation (EPCC) at the beginning of the year. This institution, with the support of Grenoble Alpes Métropole, the Region, the Department of Isère, the UGA and the University Administration, aims to organize the dissemination of scientific culture in the metropolitan region and to support the opening of the future Cosmocité Science Centre, in Pont- de-Claix by 2022.
In addition, this sign will make it possible to launch three new projects: the creation of an observatory of scientific culture, the creation of a chair for science and society and the launch of the Biennale of Knowledge in 2023.
