Easy. Grenoble Alpes University awarded the mark “Science with and for society”

In November 2021, the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation awarded the “Science with Society and for Society” label to eight French universities, including the University of Grenoble Alpes (UGA). This designation is granted for a period of three years.

It is about “promoting institutions that stimulate action and foster synergies between actors in scientific culture in their regions,” we learned in a press release. Thus, UGA and its partners are rewarded for their investment and the work that is being done in this field.