Edgar Frutier appeals his prison sentence

The 91-year-old comedian filed a motion to that effect on Wednesday in the Court of Appeals, along with another motion calling for his release pending an appeal on the merits.

Both applications must be examined Thursday by the court. To restore his freedom until further notice, Mr. Frutier will have to convince the judges that the reasons for his appeal are serious.

It was Edgar Frutier Convicted in July 2020 Two counts of indecent assault for acts committed against Jean-René Tetro between 1974 and 1976.

The latter had accused Mr. Frutier of a crime Touching his genitals three times between 1974 and 1976When he was just a teenager.

He confirmed that the actor touched his genitals, above his pants, in a cottage in Eastman in 1974, and then twice at Mr. Frutier’s home in Broussard.

Mr. Frutier did not testify or present a defense during the trial. However, he did recognize some of the acts he was accused of.

His lawyer tried to understand the actions he was accused of attacks – an accusation no longer found in the Penal Code – by claiming that there was, in his opinion, no evidence of a breach of modesty.

However, Judge Marc Besson of the Court of Quebec did not accept this defense, arguing that there was no doubt that Edgar Frutier’s actions were of a sexual nature.

When making recommendations on the sentence, the representative’s lawyer requested a wholesale comment Accompanied by a probationary period for his client.

Rather, the judge complied with the prosecution’s proposal by imposing it on him Six months imprisonment.

He took advantage of the teenager’s weakness without thinking about the dire consequences of his deviant behavior on him Judge Besson explained.

Edgar Frutier is best known for his roles in television series Bluff family And Beautiful stories of pays d’en haut.

Over the past few years, he has shared his passion for classical music on the show Saturday and nothing else He voiced Mr. Burns in the series Simpson family.

With information from Genevieve Garonne