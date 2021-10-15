Eight-year contract | Charlie McAvoy wins the Grand Prix in Boston

(Boston) Charlie McAvoy has accepted an eight-year, $76 million contract from the Boston Bruins. He will earn an average annual salary of 9.5 million.

The 23-year-old defender, who could have become a free agent with compensation after this season, is in the final year of a three-year contract signed with Bruins in September 2019.

“We value him as a player and as a person,” general manager Don Sweeney said in the team statement. He is increasingly taking on his role as a leader. He’s included in the leadership pool and hopefully that’s an indication that Charlie is emerging as a person, both as a leader and as a player we would have hoped. ”

McAvoy had 30 points (five goals, 25 assists) and led the Bruins in average playing time per game (24:00) and total time (1223:47) in 51 games last season. He has a +22 rating and was fifth on the ballot for the Norris Cup, awarded to the best defender in the NHL.

“Charlie adopted Boston. Bruins president Cam Neely said he went to college here (Boston University). I think he loves the city, its sporting environment and our fan base. Playing in front of a full house every night is definitely something special.”

Bruins claimed it at 14NS He finished first in the 2016 draft and has 122 points (24 goals, 98 assists) in 235 regular season games and 32 points (five goals, 27 assists) in 65 playoffs.