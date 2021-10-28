Elections and Science: What Are the Powers of Cities?

The health crisis has also shown: municipalities have to adapt to crises and changes. Science and evidence should be at the heart of policy decisions at this political level of convergence.

But do the municipal elections put science, especially the health of citizens, at the forefront of their concerns? What initiatives can encourage evidence-based decisions? Isabelle Bourgogne talks about it with:

Remy Quirion And Chief Scientist in Quebec for 10 years. This fall, he was appointed President of the International Network of Leading Scientists and Scientific Advisers ( International Network for Governmental Scientific Advice ).

Roxanne Hood A physician specializing in public health and preventive medicine. Fellow in Environmental Health at McGill University and Co-Chair of Young Doctors of Public Health.

What are the powers and responsibilities of cities in these key issues – health and climate, but also aging. What local issues could benefit from more scientific advice: homelessness, poverty, urban planning, mobility? On Social Inequalities in Health, Where Do Cities Fit? Are there patterns to follow?

What lessons can be learned from the pandemic…for the next pandemic and for other global challenges such as climate change? Can municipalities help make this tangible for their citizens?

Candidates for mayor should background in science? How do we develop the scientific culture of the leaders of our municipality? Should we ask candidates about public health issues? Why is there no scientific advisor at the municipal level where there is a scientific advisor? in Victoriaville?

