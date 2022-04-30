Emile Goubel from St. Bernard College Received University of Sherbrooke Scholarship, School of Medicine and Health Sciences – Vingt55

Drummondville
The award ceremony for the 2022 virtual edition of Hydro-Québec Super Expo-sciences, the finalist, was held in Quebec, on April 24. In total, $150,000 in prizes and scholarships were awarded to exhibitors aged 12-20 from all regions of Quebec, who submitted projects as brilliant as each other!
Super Expo-sciences Hydro-Québec Québec Final 2022 featuring two young men from Mauritius and Center-du-Québec
Indeed, during the Super Expo-Sciences Hydro-Québec, Emile Goubel, from Collège Saint Bernard, received a scholarship from the University of Sherbrooke, School of Medicine and Health Sciences for his project Trap cancer cells.
The event was under the honorary chaired by Mrs. Claudine Bouchard, Executive Vice President, Head of Infrastructure and Energy System at Hydro-Québec. ” Since 1960, science fairs have defined the educational path of countless QuebecersAnd Ms. Bouchard confirmsWe are proud to have you once again in this exciting competition, which showcases the talents of our youth across Quebec, as well as helping them develop skills and abilities that will help them shape the society of tomorrow.
For her part, Amelie-Anna Beaulieu from Académie Antoine Manseau 3rd Secondary on the project: I promised I would stop … Tomorrow won the award from the Union of Professional Personnel of Universities and Research – Social Sciences and Social Networks
Project summaries presented during Super Expo-sciences Hydro-Québec, Quebec Final 2022 are available at the following webpage: https://technoscience.ca/finales-regionales/super-expo-sciences/.
