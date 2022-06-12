Entertainment: “Mélodînes Quartet” with Tristan Longval-Gagné on piano

Pro Musica is proud to announce the webcast of the last concert of the Mélodînes 2022 series from June 12 to June 29. In fact, the original group of five talented musicians, the “Quatuor Mélodines,” including Marie Beguin and Abby Walsh on violin, Cynthia Blanchon on viola, and Dominique Beauséjor Ostégui on cello with guest pianist Tristan Longvall-Ghany, are playing together for the first time in This concert. Pro Musica’s wonderful trip to Germany invites music lovers after visiting several countries this year for a concert.

Program: Franz Schubert, Quartet string No. 12, in C minorD703 (Quartettsatz), Robert Schumann, Piano Quintet in E flat majormentioned reference 44

First prize winner in the 2009 OSM Standard Life Competition and recipient of the prestigious Prix d’Europe, Canadian pianist Tristan Longvall-Ghanni studied at the Schulich School of Music at McGill University under the supervision of Mrs. Sarah Lemon, before attending Juilliard School of Music in New York Under the tutelage of Julian Martin. Tristan has given solo concerts at the Place des Arts, OSM’s Maison Symphonique, and many other legendary venues in Quebec. As the winner of the 2017 Tremplin Canadian International Music Competition, Tristan was the solo guest of the Francophone Orchestra.

A student at the Conservatoire de musique de Montreal, violinist Abby Walsh received an AIDA Scholarship from Fonds Jeunesses Musicales Canada in 2021 and is the winner of the People’s Choice Award at the 2020 Orford Music Award, the Silva Gilber Foundation’s Music Award. She began her solo career in 2019 with a solo concert at the Place des Arts in Montreal at the invitation of Pro Musica and continued the following year with Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s Violin Concerto in D major At the Maison Symphonique, accompanied by the Orchester Symphonique du Conservatoire de musique de Montréal under the direction of Jacques Lacombe.

Named by CBC as one of Canada’s 30 Most Promising Young Musicians of 2020, Canadian violinist Mary Bigen has performed in Canada, the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom and China. She was a soloist with the Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra, the National Center for the Arts in Ottawa, Les Violons du Roy, Club Musical de Québec, Orchester Symphonique de Québec and Orchester Symphonique de l’Agora, among others. She is frequently invited to perform with many famous groups, notably as concert director at Les Violons du Roy and assistant concert director at Orchester de chambre soloiste de Hulencourt, for concerts in Milan, Brussels and Spain. As an experienced musician, she has collaborated with famous artists such as Charles Richard Hamlin and Andrew Wan. At 26, she won first place in violin with Quatuor Saguenay (Alcan) and concert director with the Orchester Symphonique du Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean.

An internationally active musician, French violinist Cynthia Blanchon divides her time and art projects between Canada and Europe. Passionate musician, she has performed with famous artists such as Scott St John, Kevin Lane, Rainer Kuchel, Marc Daniel and Jovan Markovic. She has also participated in many festivals and concert series such as Pacific Music Festival (Japan), Colburn Chamber Music Association (USA) and Festival Entre Vents et Marais (France). In Quebec, Cynthia has been invited to the Classica Festival, to the University of Montreal @ Bon Pasteur series, to Meet Musicians Later and to the new concert series Le Baptême à Chicôtime. They also regularly perform as a guest violinist with the Vox Populi Quartet, a group that toured Europe in 2018 and 2021.

Cellist Dominique Beauséjour Ustegui has won the 2018 Europe Prize, the 2021 Prix Choquette-Symcox Award and the 2017 Prix Peter Mendell Prize, and is one of “30 Hot Canadian Classical Musicians Under 30”. Twice winner of first prize in strings at the Canadian Music Competition, Dominique performs as a soloist with Orchester Symphonique de Laval, Ensemble Volte, Orchester Symphonique du Conservatoire de Musique de Montréal and Orchester de la Faculté of Music from the University of Montreal and the Young Symphony Orchestra of Montreal. Dominique is a desirable and committed musician, and is a founding member of the Trio de l’Île. Dominique is also one of the founding members of the Andara Quartet with whom he has performed throughout Quebec and internationally, particularly in France, the Netherlands, California and Western Canada. The cellist also joined Trio Hochelaga with whom he recorded the album Auguste Descarries: room music and more On the label Atma Classique, released in April 2020. Dominique also won the third grand prize in the Domicile Adoré composition competition organized by Jeunesses Musicales Canada in 2020. In 2014, he was commissioned by Orchester Symphonique de Laval to write a work entitled Don’t chase the show For orchestra and choir they perform under the direction of Alain Trudel.