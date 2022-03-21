Everyone participated in the match and the Canadians defeated the Senators 5-1

MONTREAL – The Canadian players continued to play with confidence, this time winning Saturday night at the Bell Center.

The Montreal team benefited from almost everyone’s contribution and won 5-1 over the Ottawa Senators.

“I find that in the second period and especially in the third period, we really controlled the game, which is not easy to do, as the interim coach of the Canadian, Martin St. Louis, confirmed. It is good to be able to do that as a team. We are working hard to try to control the games.

Jake Evans provided a goal and assist, Joel Jeremiah and Brett Kulak scored his third goal of the season and Paul Byron the second.

Cole Caufield also hit the Canadian goal (17-36-9). Jake Allen held 29 rounds.

The Habs have won only one of their previous five games (1-2-2), and often come out despite commendable efforts thanks to their casual confidence bordering on arrogance, or “showing off” as St-Louis and his players call it.

“He takes it in this league, because it’s a very difficult league. If you don’t have a quibble, it’s hard to win or to be productive. If you only focus on the result, it’s easy to lose it,” St. Louis insisted. “You have to evaluate your personal performance without focusing on the result.”

Josh Norris was the only top scorer for the Senators (22-35-5), who have only had one win in their last five games (1-4-0). Philip Gustafson saved 22 balls.

Jonathan Drouin is back on court for a lockout after missing 22 games with a wrist injury. Josh Anderson (lower body) was also in uniform after missing two games.

Brendan Gallagher was injured Thursday against the Dallas Stars, and Laurent Dauphin relinquished his place.

Canadians will be back at work Monday night, when the Boston Bruins are at Bell Center. The face of the team may have changed a little, because the trading period will end at 3 pm on the same day.

One-way

The Canadian quickly set the tone for the game, offering himself a few opening scoring opportunities. Evans missed the open net and then Corey Scheunemann frustrated Gustafson after a brilliant individual effort.

Evans redeemed himself with 3:28 remaining in the first period. He took advantage of a spin caused by Michael Pesetta to defeat Gustafsson with a high shot from the side of the gauntlet.

Senators responded 69 seconds ago, while Jeff Petrie was in prison. Norris completed a superb pass that Tim Stutzel and Colin White had started by shooting a large cage.

The Hab quickly dominated in the second period. Byron scored in 2:42 after Peseta beat a long shot from Evans.

Caufield widened the gap at 4:23 in a 2-on-1 round. The 21-year-old American moved the ropes with a perfect shot into the top corner.

Senate Chief Instructor DJ Smith called a ultimatum to flog his troops, and the visitors were able to threaten Allen’s network several times.

The Habs goalkeeper had to be on the lookout twice against Adam Judd, the second time in a split. Allen was also furious against Stützle for the attack of the Three against one of the Senators.

Armia made it 4-1 with 31.6 seconds left in the second half. Hit Scheunemann’s long shot into the goal in a power game.

Allen remained alert in the third game despite the Canadians’ comfortable lead. He frustrated Brady Tkachuk, who was shrugged at Grid’s mouth.

Then Kulak turned iron in the wound by scoring a wonderful goal at 8:14. He mocked Josh Brown before he collected the disc and cut into the slot. Then Gustafsson thwarted with a high shot.

Allen gave himself one last steal less than two minutes from the end of the match, and pulled the gauntlet to steal a goal from Tkachuk.

Echoes locker room

Paul Byron was delighted to see the Canadian win in front of his fans for the first time since February 23.

“We were facing one of our competitors. The senators are working hard and I think we worked hard enough tonight. It’s good to win in front of our fans. Our job is to play hockey and entertain people. I think the match was exciting tonight.”

Chris Weidmann praised the qualities of his defensive partner Cory Scheuenemann.

“He plays well and I enjoy playing with him. I try to communicate well on the ice and he listens well. He receives information and makes good decisions. He also has a good shot.”

Josh Anderson believes his streak with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield can continue to improve despite already having a lot of success.

“We all have different qualities, but we are also three players who can score. I think we are improving from game to game. We learn our inclinations, where to be on the ice. It takes time, but we want to keep making progress.”