“Everyone said I was the worst failure in history, but…”

Jack Hughes Hatch the season by collecting at least 99 points.

The 22-year-old New Jersey Devils forward silenced his critics, many of whom believed he would never become a standout player in the NHL.

Hughes responded to the criticism in an interview with NHL.com on Saturday. “I think I had a very good year. I’ve established myself as a very good player in the league. I don’t think anyone expects me to score 40 goals in my career, let alone three years after everyone said I was the worst flop in history,” he said when asked about it. The achievement he was most proud of.

Nobody dares to say that today, that’s for sure!

The American scored 43 goals in 78 matches in 2022-23, after scoring 26 goals in 56 matches last season.

In his first campaign, in 2019-20, Hughes disappointed many with just 21 points, including seven goals. The first overall pick in the 2019 draft followed with a career-high 31 points the following season, casting doubt on him.

Hughes also said he was pleased with the progress of the Devils, who qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2018, ahead of their arrival in New Jersey.

“Winning Game 7 against Rangers was a very special moment. It’s definitely my favorite time of the year.”