Explorer Natalie Lasselin: An Adventure in the Veins

It’s hard not to be impressed by the biography of Natalie Lasselin. director of photography, speleologist, photojournalist, explorer and director of the depths; These are just a few of the posters proudly displayed by Franco-Quebecer who has been in La Belle County for 30 years.

” At the age of fifteen, I took my first flight [au Québec]And when I landed in Mirabel, I said to myself, “When I grow up, this is where I will live.” » – Quote from Natalie Lasselin, Director



After this first encounter with her future host, Natalie Lasselin returned to study cinema in Paris, then completed her training at the National Film Council (ONF) in Montreal. Several shots follow each other as director of photography with the filmmakers from here.

In this interview with Franco Nouveau, she explains why she chose Quebec, as well as talking about her explorer temperament as well as sources of inspiration such as Jules Vernis and Bob Moran.

” It’s in my DNA to travel the world and look elsewhere. When we are curious, we look for an answer, if not the answer. » – Quote from Natalie Lasselin, Director



The athletic woman, artist, lover of nature and the great outdoors, and her curiosity and passion for diving led her to make four films in four years between 2006 and 2010. In her 30-year career, she has traveled and shot in forty countries.

She also discusses her projects and gives us her testimony of true love at first sight that she experienced in 1994 during a trip to the Dominican Republic.