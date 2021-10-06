Facebook breakdown, RV taken from Google Pixel 6 and Windows 11 explained here – Tech’spresso

Didn’t you have time to follow the news yesterday? Here’s what’s highlighted on Tuesday, October 5: The massive outage in Facebook and Instagram has an explanation, Google sets a date for the Pixel 6 and Windows 11 is available. In order not to miss any news, consider the Subscribe to the Frandroid Newsletter.

Facebook’s failure: We know the origin of failure

Planet Tech Company suffered a slight tremor on Monday evening as Unable to access many Facebook services (Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, Oculus) for more than six hours. If in the evening the social network did not communicate about the origin of the problem, which cut off access to all its messaging services in particular, We now know more about the origin of failure.

Google announces Pixel 6 launch date

Will the rumors be confirmed? After he started teasing his next smartphone, Google finally revealed the official date of its presentation. It will be on October 19. We are evaluating expectations.

Windows 11 is here

Windows 11 Available Since this Tuesday. The update can now be installed on compatible PCs. We took advantage of the launch of this new system to discover it Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio which will arrive at the end of the month.

4G -5G: Orange will end commitment to its plans

Orange will simplify its mobile offerings, according to generation. The engagement will disappear for clarity. But, it’s not the most financially exciting of all that…

Today’s video:

