MLB: Boston Red Sox beat Yankees, advance to playoffs

Tuesday, October 5, 2021. 10:53 pm

BOSTON – Alex Verdugo produced three runs and defeated the Boston Red Sox New York Yankees 6-2 on Tuesday in a Major League playoff.

Boston Don’t waste time!

Verdugo hit two doubles. Well by one point, his first two-goal shot made the pad 4-1, on sixth. One later, two runners scored by hitting the ball into the left lane lane from the center of the field.

Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber hit early in the game for the Red Sox, who will face the Tampa Bay Rays starting Thursday. The series will premiere at Tropicana Field.

“We have to prepare for a great team,” said coach Alex Cora. The challenge is great, but we are ready. “

Bogarts sent the ball past the midfielder in the first half after a walk on Rafael Devers.

Schwarber hit the first hitter in the third inning, on his turf over right field.

After one rally, the night was already over for Gerrit Cole. In two rounds, Cole gave up three runs and four strokes and walked twice.

“I made some big mistakes,” Cole admitted. It’s the worst feeling in the world. “

Cole joined the Yankees as a free agent in December 2019, via a nine-year agreement worth $324 million.

He entered the game with a 2-2 record and 6.15 GAA in his last five matches.

The visitors closed the gap in sixth, with Anthony Rizzo hitting home.

The Yankees threatened more, but the Sox’s good defensive play reduced their momentum.

Rizzo Circuit A song from Aaron Judge followed, then Giancarlo Stanton hit the ball at the top of Green Monster, in the middle of the field. Kike Hernandez grabbed it and passed it to Bogaerts, who handed the board just in time to pull Judge.

At the end of the sixth, Bogerts went for a walk and scored two goals from Verdugo, in the corner of the right field.

Stanton hit Homer at the ninth but soon after, Garrett Whitlock finished the match by hitting Gleiber Torres on a right-hand ball.

Torres got a 0 for 4 game, as did Joey Gallo.

Red Sox: c’est 3-0!

Nate Evaldi hit eight in five and three runs, allowing for one run and four strokes.

The match took place in front of a crowded home of 38,324 people in Fenway Park.

“The wave of energy from the spectators after the Bogarts circuit was amazing,” Schwarber said. We have paid. The Red Sox Nation was already there. “

The Yankees finished the regular season with nine straight wins in 12 games, but their path ends here.

“The guys are shocked,” said director Aaron Boone. It’s tough, but there’s nothing better than fighting for something special. “

Designated hitter JD Martinez has been disqualified by the Red Sox. He twisted his ankle two days ago, in a rare use of defense.

Martinez hit .286 in 148 games, with 28 Homers and 99 RBIs.