Facilitate procedures for drivers over the age of 75

Drivers over the age of 75 will not have to have a doctor fill in the form proving their health to renew their driver’s license at the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ).

From now on, a new mandatory medical self-declaration form is now sent to license holders who have reached the age of 75. For 80-year-old drivers, there is no change. The latter will have to continue to undergo medical and eye exams every two years, as is the case now.

This way of doing things will reduce stress on the healthcare system by reducing bureaucracy, while improving the customer experience by simplifying procedures.

The 75-year-old licensee, who represents approximately 55,000 customers annually, was required to submit to the SAAQ the results of recorded medical examinations in two forms completed by a physician and an ophthalmologist.

The health system in Quebec has been in great demand in recent months and we know that. By increasing the effectiveness of medical examinations, we can better identify drivers who pose a risk, thus ensuring that safety remains the priority on our roads,” said François Bonnardel, Minister of Transport.

In recent years, fewer than 2% of 75-year-olds have their driver’s license suspended after a medical or eye exam.

The SAAQ adds that people who have reported a medical problem that cannot comply with the safe driving of a vehicle will only undergo examinations by health professionals.

“Improved living conditions and increased life expectancy mean that Quebecers live longer and healthier lives. As a result, 75-year-old drivers are healthier than in the past. However, the new way of doing things will not be implemented At the expense of road safety, but with the goal of improving our efficiency and our customer service,” added Dennis Marsolais, SAAQ President and CEO.

Controls will be put in place to ensure the accuracy of information provided by licensees.