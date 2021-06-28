Fast and the Dangerous 9 made a quick start at the North American box office

An ode to big cars, Fast and Dangerous 9 got off to a great start by taking over the North American box office this weekend, while the harrowing No Noise 2 continued its good run.

• Read also: 5 Canadian dollars bought a David Bowie painting flying at auction

• Read also: Gemini Award: Who Will Win the Nominations?

Dixième opus de la saga « Fast and Furious », le long-métrage où s’enchaînent des courses-poursuites spectaculaires réunit à nouveau les acteurs Vin Diesel, qui campe un mordu de vitesse et de voitures de femdriguez, et Michelle Rogers, et on the screen.

In its first weekend of tapping, the action movie grossed $70 million in sales in theaters in the United States and Canada Friday through Sunday, according to provisional figures from specialist Exhibitor Relations.

This is the largest startup in theaters since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States, according to specialist media Deadline and Variety.

“Fast and Furious 9” has so far surpassed John Krasinski’s horror film “No Hype 2”, which continues its momentum with $6.2 million in receipts, bringing its total to more than 136 million in five weeks.

Another sequel, the comedy “Hitman and Bodyguard 2”, despite the disastrous reviews, comes on the third stage of the platform with 4.9 million dollars, and 26 million in two weeks.

The children’s movie “Peter Rabbit 2” and his ferrets closely followed came in at number four with less than $4.9 million and nearly $29 million in three weeks in theaters.

“Cruella,” starring Emma Stone, grossed $3.7 million and $71 million in five weeks, giving it fifth place in the table.