Felix Auger-Aliassime passes convincingly in the fourth round

Quebec’s Felix Auger-Aliassime convincingly defeated Britain’s Daniel Evans (6-4, 6-1, 6-1) in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

In the fourth round, he will face Croatian Auger-Aliassim Marin Cilic, surprisingly beating Russian Andrey Rublev, the fifth seed in the competition. Cilic won in four sets 7-5, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3

In contrast to his first two matches of the tournament, the “FAA” did not want a showdown against Evans, as he finished the match in 1:55. His opponent had no chance at all, witnessed the stats of Quebec, ranked ninth in the series: 17 aces, 91% of points won behind first ball, 100% of break points saved (3 out of 3), 40 winning shots For 21 non-compulsory errors.

“I feel like I belong. I feel I deserve to be here again in the fourth round,” Auger-Aliassime said after the match.

In 2021, the Canadian also reached the round of 16 in Melbourne before losing five sets to Russian Aslan Karatsev. Auger-Aliassime has reached at least the fourth round of four of his last five Grand Slam tournaments.