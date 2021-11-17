First Videotron Center for Les Cowboys Fringants

The Cowboys Fringants have performed at the Bell Center, on the Plains of Abraham, at Parc Jean Drabeau, and at nearly every major stage in Quebec, with the exception of the Videotron Center. It will be completed in 2022.

The watch collection (for the year and up to the decade) will come in Quebec to play its big hits for the first time at the Videotron Center on April 30th.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, 10 a.m., with an exclusive preview for subscribers of the Videotron Center newsletter, starting Wednesday morning.

The identity of the artist who will be the first part of the show will be the subject of another announcement.

Since the album was released oppositesIn the fall of 2019, the quartet was in a massive streak that even the pandemic couldn’t slow down.

Sacred Song of the Year at the 2020 ADISQ Concert, America is crying It broke a record for longevity in the top 100 BDS broadcast measurement tools.

That year, the group won a total of five Felixes and added two more, last week, when they were again voted Group of the Year and took home the Rock Album of the Year award for their latest release, Nights of Repentance.

The Cowboys Fringants have also embarked on a promising long tour that will see them on stage at the Bell Center three times, on November 25, 26 and 27, as well as take them to Europe for a series of ten concerts. In two weeks, in February.

Agenda fills

For Videotron, this is the second significant announcement in two days, after US group Journey and Billy Idol’s arrival was confirmed on March 5.

The lists pile up for 2022 and President Martin Tremblay is pleased with the audience’s response. He cites the example of a Luke Combs concert that sold out in minutes, and a Billy Talent concert whose sales exceeded expectations.

When they came in 2017, we received about 5,500 people, which is normal. For the next year, we expect double the number of spectators. “We even had to set the scene back,” says Mr. Tremblay.

He pointed out that several other concerts will be announced between now and the holiday season.

He admits that in the midst of a labor shortage, the return of major concerts is a challenge, but stresses that customer service will not be affected. “We will get there. We have retained 80-90% of the customer service staff who were there before the pandemic.”

They will stop at the Videotron Center in 2022

1 He is February: Offspring with a Simple Plan

February: Offspring with a Simple Plan February 25: Marc Debray

February 26: Shine Down

March 5: A trip with Billy Idol

26 Mars: Luke Combs

1 He is April: Billy Talent and Rise Against

April: Billy Talent and Rise Against April 16: Isabelle Boulay

April 30: Les Cowboys Fringants

June 21: Lara Fabian

July 17: Roger Waters

September 2: Backstreet Boys

