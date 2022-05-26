Netflix offers filming locations from here and elsewhere

On September 27, Netflix launched its interactive website, Netflix at home. Through this platform Netflix Wants to identify and highlight movies and series shot in Quebec and Canada.

Netflix at home You will discover representative filming locations across the country. For many moviegoers here, it’s a chance to see their region from a new perspective. For others, it is Just a chance to learn More on Quebec and Canada.

Laurentians and Lanaudière

In the foreground of the interactive site we find the regions of Laurentians and Lanaudière with the film up downhill. By clicking on the title of the movie, we find an interactive map indicating the locations of the filming.

“The Sprouts have had not only a local economic impact, but also a global impact by creating the desire to visit Quebec and discover our cities, our food, our nature and our culture”We have been notified via email.

The idea for creating this website stems from a survey conducted by Netflix among 13,500 people from 6 countries. The goal was to understand how watching movies or series shot in Canada can inspire tourism and create a cultural connection. According to the poll, the members who watched the movie up downhill They are more interested in the following attractions in Canada: nature and wildlife (74%); Hiking and camping (66%) and road trips (62%).

Discover Canada through your favorite series and movies

Netflix Home provides a window into the local towns and villages that have influenced movies and series and attracted audiences around the world. Moviegoers will be able to search for filming locations by movie title or province, get directions to those destinations, and see how those locations appeared on Netflix.

According to a recent study, the Netflix audience is 1.8 times more likely to have

Watch more Canadian content than those who don’t watch Netflix. And fans who listened to Canadian content are 2.1 times more likely to cite Canada as their favorite travel destination.

Netflix allows its members to discover different corners of the country, while encouraging them to see these destinations in a new light.