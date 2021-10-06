Flag: The sun is neither orange, nor yellow, nor red

science

The sun is neither orange, nor yellow, nor red

October 6, 2021
Since we were children, when we want to draw a picture of the sky, we do not hesitate much to choose the color of the sun: we always paint it yellow.

If we wanted it to be more colorful, we might add some orange and red rays.

And if what we show is sunrise or sunset, we may paint the sun and the sky a little orange or red.

However, the closest star to us and the center of our planetary system is not yellow, orange or red.

