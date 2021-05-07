Florida’s role to restrict postal voting

The new law, which went into effect immediately, introduced dozens of changes to the state’s election laws, including imposing new rules on postal voting.

However, the voting in Florida last November was welcomed by observers, and the governor himself described the elections as Most transparent and efficient in the country .

A sign of the partisan significance of his gesture, Governor DeSantis, nominated for the 2024 Republican Nomination Contest, signed the legislative text during a political rally in West Palm Beach, in the middle of an interview with Fox News, only media outlets authorized to be present.

We are not resting on our laurels, and my signature on this law here says: Florida, your vote matters It appeared in front of a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered for the occasion.

Your vote will be cast with integrity and transparency, and this is a wonderful place for democracy. Quote from:Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida

The bill was passed last week on party grounds.

Among other measures, the reform regarding mail-order voting restricts the use of drop boxes, provides faster expiration of ballot papers, and introduces new procedures for processing and sorting ballot papers.

It also enforces personal monitoring of drop boxes, which can no longer be monitored remotely by video surveillance. It also gives increased power to party observers.

The law also bans any action that is likely to affect people in line to vote. Voting rights activists believe the move will discourage nonpartisan groups from providing water or food to voters who wait long in the sun, according to The New York Times.

Disputed law

Once enacted, the law immediately became the subject of two statutory lawsuits, one of which was filed by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Democrats, as well as voting activists, say the new law will limit the right to vote, especially for voters from a variety of backgrounds.

Denounced A. circus It was set up for Fox News, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Lauren Bock, as quoted by him Miami HeraldLamented Arbitrary measures to restrict voter access and give more power to party observers at polling stations .

Supporters of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Trump lined up to attend the event. Photo: AP / Joe Cafarita

Legislative text It strengthens the grip of the Republicans on the electoral system of our country I argued.

to me Sun RangerDistrict election supervisors opposed most of the changes, saying they were unnecessary or even counter-productive. Many election experts see it as an electoral maneuver to satisfy a Republican constituency that has been sticking to criticism from former President Trump for months.

In the aftermath of the November elections, Governor DeSantis praised the ballot action that Republicans had made changes to. He even presented it as a model for other countries.

During the election campaign, he had previously urged his citizens to trust the state’s mail voting system. Donald Trump, who decried the mail vote, personally called on his supporters to vote by mail in Florida, the state he ultimately won.

In recent weeks, to explain the changes they proposed, Governor DeSantis and elected officials from the Republican camp did not provide any evidence showing the problems that arose during the recent elections, but rather pointed to the risks of electoral fraud and suspicion. Absolutely regarding the process.

As in the past, Florida’s Republicans outnumbered Democrats to vote by mail in the 2016 and 2018 elections, he notes The New York Times.

However, the trend has reversed in 2020, with more than 2.1 million Democrats voting this way, compared to 1.4 million Republicans.

Mailed voting has been expanded by several states in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and Democratic voters have used more nationwide, more fearful of the coronavirus. Mr Trump’s renewed attacks on the mail vote further renewed the appeal of Republican voters.

White House deputy spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre argued that the Florida law was Based on a lie . The 2020 elections were one of the safest elections in American history She chanted The criticism is already formulated, for example in GeorgiaBy President Joe Biden on such laws.

A trend within the Republican camp

Two weeks ago, Georgia, which is also governed by a Republican, passed a law that would make it difficult for some voters to vote. The country has been criticized by several companies, including Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines. In protest, the MLB Major League Soccer has an example They took their all-star game, Which was scheduled to take place in July in Atlanta.

Initiatives similar to those taken in Georgia and Florida are, at various stages and to varying degrees, at the work tables of elected Republican officials in most states.

Earlier this week, dozens of companies large and small, including Microsoft, American Airlines, Unilever, HP, Patagonia and Levi Strauss, did He denounced, as a precaution, electoral reform projects in Texas.

Republicans point to the unfounded allegations of massive electoral fraud launched by Donald Trump after the presidential election last November – and even before that.

To date, the 45th US president and his allies have suffered dozens of setbacks in court.