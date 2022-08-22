Ford cuts 3,000 jobs in Canada, the United States and India

Ford laid off 3,000 workers worldwide this week, including 120 in Canada. The automaker says it is assessing its costs in order to invest in its growth.

This decision affects approximately 2,000 employees and 1,000 agency employees in the United States and Canada, as well as in its trade offices in India. These non-union positions are in various departments, such as product development, purchasing services, human resources, and marketing.

These workers will be served End of service benefits, benefits and great assistance in finding new job opportunities the company says in an email to Radio Canada.

As we continue to implement our Ford+ plan for growth and value creation, we are evaluating all of our costs to improve our competitiveness and ensure we can fully invest in growth. Can we read this short statement.

Like most automakers, Ford is preparing to convert its assembly plants to be able to manufacture electric cars and their batteries.

In October 2020, the Federal Government and the Government of Ontario announced an investment of approximately $600 million for this purpose.

Federal and provincial investment is breathing new life into Ford’s Oakville assembly plant, according to Ontario Premier Doug Ford. Photo: Radio Canada / Philippe de Montigny

