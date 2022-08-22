The Government of Canada announces funding for the County of Essex to continue its support of the COVID-19 Farm Workers Isolation and Recovery Center in Windsor, Ontario

Business, Health, and Covid-19Public Security, CFG

Ottawa, ONAnd the August 22 2022 / cnw/ – government Canada It continues to work with partners across the country to protect the health and safety of Canadians by limiting the spread of COVID-19. Isolation remains one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. However, it may be dangerous or impossible for some people Canada isolate themselves due to housing overcrowding or rising costs, which puts them, their families and their communities at risk.

Eric KosmerczykThe Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, on behalf of Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, today announced the payment of $4.2 million to the County FoundationEssex To continue to operate a safe voluntary isolation site for temporary foreign agricultural workers in Windsor-Essex. These workers usually live in adjacent housing in addition to working in gathering places, which makes it difficult to isolate them when needed. The site, which he previously managed Windsornow managed and operated by a countyEssex.

The Safe Sites of Voluntary Seclusion (PSSIV) program directly assists cities, towns and health districts around Canada o There is a risk of transmission of COVID-19 to the community. Sites funded under PSSIV provide an accessible place where people can safely self-isolate for the required period. Access to these sites is entirely voluntary; Local public health officials determine who qualifies and administer all aspects of the sites.

quotes

Protecting communities from COVID-19 and helping stop its spread has always been a priority for our government. The existence of this safe site of voluntary seclusion in Windsor-Essex Essential to help protect temporary foreign agricultural workers and the community from the spread of COVID-19 and variables of concern.

Respected Jean-Yves Duclos

Minister of Health

Essex will welcome thousands of other agricultural workers from abroad over the coming weeks and months, and this vital financial assistance will provide rooms for those who cannot safely self-isolate in the community. Thank you to Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos and the Federal Government for recognizing the unique challenges of our community and for continuing to support the Windsor-Essex region.

Eric Kosmerczyk

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Employment, Manpower Development and Disability Integration

Rep. Windsor–Tecumseh

This funding will help protect the health and well-being of workers essential to our local economy and produce a stable food supply. The money will also help protect the entire community from the spread of COVID-19. countEssex Thanks the Federal Government for its continued support and investment in Windsor-Essex.

Director Gary McNamara

quick Facts

The funding of $4.2 million will allow the province to do so Essex To offer 50 rooms on site for temporary foreign agricultural workers until March 31, 2023.

To offer 50 rooms on site for temporary foreign agricultural workers until March 31, 2023. Through the Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites Program (PSSIV), the Government of Canada Providing more than $181 million over three years to protect municipalities and health districts. He has also funded projects in Nova Scotia, Ontario to me Manitoba in Saskatchewan British Columbia, Yukon and in the Northwest Territories.

Providing more than $181 million over three years to protect municipalities and health districts. He has also funded projects in Nova Scotia, to me in British Columbia, and in the Northwest Territories. PSSIV is one of the government Canada Developed to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It can be deployed in communities affected by lockdowns.

Developed to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It can be deployed in communities affected by lockdowns. Since its inception in 2020, PSSIV has supported more than 63 sites in 50 communities. So far, safe, federally funded voluntary isolation sites across the country have helped more than 20,000 people.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Canadians are advised to implement the public health measures in place in each region, to take personal protection measures (such as wearing a mask in indoor public spaces) and to stay home if they develop symptoms.

