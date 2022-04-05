Fourth dose extended to people aged 60 or older: Vaccination campaign planned in the fall

4 . managementAnd the The dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 has been extended to Quebecers aged 60 or over, while another vaccination campaign is planned for the fall.

The protection provided by the vaccine began to wane after five months, said National Director of Public Health Dr.s Luke Poelho.

That’s why, starting tomorrow, people aged 70 and over will be able to make an appointment to receive 4And the dose. People in their 60s will be eligible starting next Monday, April 11th. Note that an interval of at least three months is required between the first and second dose of the vaccine.

The younger citizens will likely have to wait a little longer before they roll up their sleeves again, if D is to be believed.s Jan Longtin, a microbiologist and clinical expert in support of the scientific management of the epidemic at the Ministry of Health. “Of course, there will be a vaccination campaign, but in the fall,” he said. It is the Quebec Immunization Committee that will have to decide who this campaign will target.

The mask throughout the month of April

Dr Luc Poelho also confirmed that the obligation to wear a mask in indoor public places will be extended until April 30.

According to him, this is a “chance” that this health measure will remain in force in Quebec. Some jurisdictions elsewhere in the country would have liked the wearing of a face covering to remain required on their territory, given the 6And the He said at a press conference in Quebec.

“Living with the virus does not mean forgetting it,” Dr. addeds Boileau. He believes that the mask is “not a great restriction” in the circumstances and does not fear the civil disobedience that surrounds the maintenance of instructions.

Authorities will “reassess” the situation around mask-wearing again by the end of the month.