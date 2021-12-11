G7 meeting | A united front against the “global aggressors”.

(Liverpool) The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations will meet on Saturday and Sunday in Liverpool, northern England, to show their unity against the “global aggressors” and to discuss in particular Russia, whose maneuvers on the Ukrainian border raise concern.

Francesco Fontemag with Pauline Froisart in London

France media agency

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, whose country holds the G7 presidency, intends to show a “united front against global aggressors”, according to her ministry. Elle exhortera ses homologues du G7 « à présenter un front uni contre les comportements malveillants – y compris les positions russes envers l’Ukraine – et à s’engager en matière de sécurité et de soutien économique pouré les dé the scientist “.

For weeks, NATO, the United States and the Europeans accused Russia of wanting to invade Ukraine, a charge Moscow denies.

Liz Truss, who replaced Dominic Raab in September as Britain’s chief of diplomacy, warned in her first major foreign policy address on Wednesday that Russia would make a “strategic mistake” if it invaded Ukraine.

These statements echoed those of US President Joe Biden, who “briefed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin” the day before that Russia would be subjected to “severe sanctions, including economic sanctions”, in the event of a military escalation in Ukraine.

In addition to this sensitive topic, the heads of diplomacy of Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom will discuss the current crises, particularly in Burma, with the military coup 1.is being February and the latest prison sentence for former civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

“University of the Front”

The G7 ministers are also expected to demand that Iran stop its nuclear escalation and return to the Vienna Agreement.

“This weekend, the world’s most powerful democracies will take a stand against aggressors who seek to undermine freedom and send a clear message that we present a united front,” Liz Truss said before the meeting.

“I want the G7 countries to deepen their relations in areas such as trade, investment, technology and security so that we can defend and promote freedom and democracy around the world. I will defend that over the next few days,” the minister added.

It is the second face-to-face meeting of G7 foreign ministers this year, after a rally in May in London.

US chief of diplomacy Anthony Blinken arrived in Liverpool on Friday, where he met Liz Truss, as well as environmentalist Annalena Birbock, who has just taken over the German diplomacy. After the G7 summit, he will travel to Southeast Asia for a tour highlighting the importance of the Indo-Pacific region, at the heart of the United States’ anti-China strategy.

Due to the health situation, with the recent spread of the Omicron variant in the UK, strict measures will be taken at the museum in Liverpool hosting the event, with delegates obligated to submit a PCR test before going. Access and daily offers.

Over the weekend, Liz Truss will participate in bilateral meetings with her counterparts from the G7 and the European Union. South Korea and Australia will participate in the meeting as “guests”, while other countries will participate by default.

It will also launch an initiative this weekend, led by the UK, to support better cooperation for investments in Africa’s “most fragile markets”.

On Sunday, the minister is organizing public sessions on global health security as well as on the Indo-Pacific region. The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are joining the G7 meeting for the first time, in a sign of the growing importance of the region.