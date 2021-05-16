Game weight announced … make room for your PS5’s SSD! THM Magazine

distance The very good (but tough) yield was launched at the end of AprilSony’s PS5 is about to welcome a new exclusive. In fact, on June 11th, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart will land on PS5. A particularly expected title, exclusively for the new Sony console (I understand this isn’t the case) Via Gen Like Miles Morales or Sackboy), which promises to put us in our sights.

How heavy is Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart on the PS5?

Less than a month before the game’s release, while waiting for the full test (soon …) of this Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart game, we now know the weight of this new PS5 game. In fact, for many players, the weight of the game today has a certain effect, since depending on your network connection, it will take a few minutes to download a “big” game for the lucky ones, and a few hours for the lucky ones. He should be content with a small ADSL connection … or even less.

Regarding Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, we are not at the top of the basket as NBA 2K, Call of Duty or Halo The Master Chief Collection, but it will nonetheless be necessary to arm yourself with a little patience to download the game. The latter will be available for a download of 42.1 GB HD. Note that this does not include the correction First dayHence, expect that you will have to download a few more GB. In this regard, remember that there is A set of external USB SSDs, to be attached to your PS5, to increase storage space.

How To Make Room SSD For Your PS5?

Note that if network quality is an essential component today to take full advantage of the next generation console, for downloading games and also for gaming or online streaming, then storage is also a real concern. In fact, despite their “strong” side, the PS5 and Xbox Series X offer a SSD with a capacity of less than 1 TB …

Suffice to say, you have to think regularly to create a little space so you don’t end up with a saturated storage space. In THM magazine, we have also prepared it for you A small guide that will likely allow you to recover a few dozen GBs on the SSD of your PS5, in a few clicks.

Regarding Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, game preload will be available as of June 4th. In other words, it gives you a good week to download the game, before you can finally hit the start button and start your adventure. Obviously, by then, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart’s full test will already be published on PS5 in THM Magazine. So, stay in touch.