GeForce 465.89 WHQL is available for download, what’s new?

Ready game for Outriders
This new Game Ready driver brings support for the launch of Outriders, which feature NVIDIA
DLSS technology. In addition, this release also provides perfect first day support for:
The new update to DIRT 5’s raytracing
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination Launched
- Kingdom HEARTS series launched on the Epic Games Store
Gaming technology
- Includes support for Resizable BAR across the GeForce RTX 30 series desktop and laptop GPUs
- Includes experimental support for virtualization on GeForce GPUs
Other new features and changes
OpenCL 3.0: Added support for OpenCL 3.02, which is the latest major release of OpenCL that maintains backward compatibility with OpenCL 1.2. NVIDIA OpenCL 3.0 continues to support current OpenCL 1.2 functionality as well as Khronos extensions and vendors already supported with NVIDIA OpenCL 1.2 drivers.
Issues resolved in this release
- [Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan]: Smoke appears split. [3266916]
- [Vulkan][X4: Foundations 4.00/X4: Cradle of Humanity] The game may crash on GeForce RTX 30 Series. [200701230]
- [GeForce RTX 3090]: Blue screen crashes occurs when Samsung Odyssey G9 is paired with HDMI TV. [3240366]
- [GeForce RTX 2060]: Blue Screen Malfunction (DPC_WATCHDOGS_VIOLATION) occurs when simultaneously playing a game and watching a YouTube video. [3196272]
- [Sunset Overdrive]: The app may display random green corruption if depth of field is enabled in the game settings [2750770]
- Realtek DisplayPort-to-HDMI 2.1 converter clock is limited to 600MHz clock [3202060]
- [G-SYNC][NVIDIA Ampere/Turing GPU architecture]: Idle GPU power consumption may increase on systems using G-SYNC monitors with a higher refresh rate. [200667566].
- [GFE Screenshot/HDR]: Application screenshots disappear when HDR is enabled [3229781]
NVIDIA TITAN Series:
NVIDIA TITAN RTX, NVIDIA TITAN V, NVIDIA TITAN Xp, NVIDIA TITAN X (Pascal), GeForce GTX TITAN X, GeForce GTX TITAN, GeForce GTX TITAN Black, GeForce GTX TITAN Z
GeForce RTX 30 Series:
GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, GeForce RTX 3060
GeForce RTX 20 Series:
GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2080, GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2070, GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2060
GeForce 16 Series:
GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER, GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, GeForce GTX 1660, GeForce GTX 1650
GeForce 10 Series:
GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, GeForce GTX 1080, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, GeForce GTX 1070, GeForce GTX 1060, GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, GeForce GTX 1050, GeForce GT 1030, GeForce GT 1010
GeForce 900 Series:
GeForce GTX 980 Ti, GeForce GTX 980, GeForce GTX 970, GeForce GTX 960, GeForce GTX 950
GeForce 700 Series:
GeForce GTX 780 Ti, GeForce GTX 780, GeForce GTX 770, GeForce GTX 760, GeForce GTX 760 Ti (OEM), GeForce GTX 750 Ti, GeForce GTX 750, GeForce GTX 745, GeForce GT 740, GeForce GT 730, GeForce GT 720, GeForce GT 710
GeForce 600 Series:
GeForce GTX 690, GeForce GTX 680, GeForce GTX 670, GeForce GTX 660 Ti, GeForce GTX 660, GeForce GTX 650 Ti BOOST, GeForce GTX 650 Ti, GeForce GTX 650, GeForce GTX 645, GeForce GT 640, GeForce GT 635, GeForce GT 630
