GeForce 465.89 WHQL is available for download, what’s new?

Ready game for Outriders

This new Game Ready driver brings support for the launch of Outriders, which feature NVIDIA

DLSS technology. In addition, this release also provides perfect first day support for:

The new update to DIRT 5’s raytracing

Evil Genius 2: World Domination Launched

Kingdom HEARTS series launched on the Epic Games Store

Gaming technology

Includes support for Resizable BAR across the GeForce RTX 30 series desktop and laptop GPUs

Includes experimental support for virtualization on GeForce GPUs

Other new features and changes

OpenCL 3.0: Added support for OpenCL 3.02, which is the latest major release of OpenCL that maintains backward compatibility with OpenCL 1.2. NVIDIA OpenCL 3.0 continues to support current OpenCL 1.2 functionality as well as Khronos extensions and vendors already supported with NVIDIA OpenCL 1.2 drivers.

Issues resolved in this release