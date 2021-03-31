758 new cases of dengue fever: the epidemic is accelerating

Since the beginning of the year, 308 people were treated in the emergency room and 114 infected with dengue fever Hospitalized, including 19% for a severe case (increase compared to 2019 and 2020). Although rare ocular manifestations (sudden and sometimes severe loss of vision) have been reported in some patients one week after the first symptoms of dengue fever appeared. In this case, it is advised to consult an ophthalmologist or go to the emergency room.

In order to reduce the spread of the epidemic, and prevent dangerous forms of the disease that require hospital treatment, the prefecture and ARS remind the population of the importance of consulting a doctor as soon as symptoms appear, to protect themselves. Mosquito bites and elimination of breeding sites in the home.

Dengue fever case on March 31, 2021 (data from the French Region’s Public Health Unit, ARS)

Since January 1, 2021

2,648 confirmed cases

114 hospital admissions

308 emergency visits

Cases have been identified in 20 municipalities:

– Bras Bannon,

– Saint Paul,

– Saint Andrew,

– Trois Bassence,

– San Benoit,

– San Leo,

– Saint Rose,

– tied,

– Slazy,

– Saint Philip,

– Saint Denis,

– Latang Salé,

– the Virgin Mary,

– a small island,

– Saint Susan,

– Property,

– Harbor,

– Saint Joseph,

– Saint Louis,

– Saint-Pierre

· In the west : The number of reported cases continues to rise in El Mina Municipality (55% of reports). The number of cases also continues to rise La Possession and St. Paul (11% of reports each). New clusters of cases have been identified in St. Paul.

In the south, after settling down at Saint Joseph, number of cases on the rise (5% of total).

· in the north, Highlighting a dengue outbreak in Saint-Denis in the provinces of Brittany and Saint-Clotilde.

The municipalities of Plaine des Palmistes and Cilaos have only reported a case for 4 consecutive weeks.

Clusters of cases (dengue foci) have been identified in the following neighborhoods:

Western Region

Port (Cité Parny, Manes, Satec, SIDR Basse, SIDR Haute, Ariste Bolon, Exhaustion, Saint Ange d’Oxile, Old town, Say, Piscine, Magellan, Zac1, Orée du Bois, ZUP 1, Sedre, Cœur Bleeding High The heart bleeding is low, Rivière des Galets)

La Possession (Moulin Jolie, Saint Laurent, Saint Therese, Cape Noire, Raven Malher)

Saint Paul (La Plaine, Jacot, Bauderre, La Baie, Belmine, Trou du, La Saleen-les-Bains, Lotte Bellevue, Florimon, Plateau Caillou)

Southern area

Saint Joseph (not jacques, la cayenne, le bouture, le jouief, croes)

Buffer (four cents)

Saint-Pierre (barracks)

The northern area

Saint-Denis (Brittany (Bottom), Saint-Clotilde)

Recommendations to fight dengue fever

Protect yourself and those around you from mosquito bites, including during the seven days after symptoms appear:

o Use of insect repellant,

o Installing mosquito nets,

o Wearing long clothes,

o Use of dispensers.

Continue to protect yourself, even if you previously had dengue fever; Several dengue serotypes can spread and do not protect infection with one serotype from an attack by another serotype.

Get rid of breeding areas: Empty anything that may contain water throughout your home

Consult the doctor if symptoms appear (fever, headache, muscle / joint pain, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, etc.) and take the sample in a medical laboratory prescribed by your doctor to confirm the diagnosis of dengue fever.