Resident Evil Village, Highrisers, The Colonists … JV releases for the week of May 3

A big week by the JV release, as one of the most awaited games of the year is coming: Resident Evil Village, the new creation that may be talked about in the coming days.

Resident Evil Village

This is the largest part of the week: Resident Evil Village will be available on May 7 on nearly every console available (excluding Switch), namely PC, Stadia, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. As a reminder, if you haven’t followed anything: Resident Evil Village is located right after Resident Evil VII Biohazard and the stages Ethan Winters, and wife Mia and Chris Redfield, who are not introduced anymore. As for the previous episode, we will be talking about the first person horror, with more emphasis on the horror aspect. The homecoming that delighted fans of the seventh edition, it remains to be seen if he will always be so successful for this sequel!

Colonists

We talk a lot about transhumanism with many scientific developments in the field. But what if it’s the opposite? What if robots themselves wanted to be human? That’s the whole idea of ​​The Colonists, in which the player embodies jealous humanoid robots that, as their name suggests, begin to colonize a whole bunch of different territories. We are sure Management / adventure game will be available on Switch, PS4 and Xbox One starting April 4th.

Hilrsers

In an isolated and somewhat hostile city, the player must craft, explore, and allow the four survivors we play to survive against the various monsters and enemies that roam the streets. This is the Highrisers’ simple idea, and it’s a game that is sure to be interesting, especially thanks to its pixel art graphic style, which is always super trendy. This interesting game will be available on PC from May 6th.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 arrives on Xbox

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is already late: it is an excellent “Minecraft-like” game with great RPG elements where the player has fun building different cities while fighting loads of monsters that disrupt the balance of the world. A game that has already proven its worth among fans of the Dragon Quest series, especially thanks to a whole host of improvements over the first game in the series. It was previously available on PC, Switch, and PS4. It’s available now on Xbox consoles, starting May 4, tomorrow.